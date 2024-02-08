Atlanta police investigate adult entertainment club’s licenses after shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police discovered an adult entertainment club was operating illegally after investigating a shooting in their parking lot.

On Jan. 13 just before 4 a.m., officers responded to Allure Gentlemen’s Club, located at 2284 Cheshire Bridge Road, regarding a man and woman being shot.

Both of the victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As their investigation unfolded, it became evident to officers that the club was operating after normal business hours.

This prompted detectives to investigate the club’s business license and permits.

Detectives were able to establish probable cause and got a Fulton County Judge to sign a search warrant.

On Jan. 26, Atlanta Police Crime Suppression Units, uniformed officers from multiple zones, APD License and Permit detectives, and a member of the City of Atlanta Solicitor’s Office executed the search warrant at the club.

During a search of the club, police were able to confirm that the club was operating after hours in violation of Atlanta City Ordinance hours of operation.

The investigation also revealed that the managers did not have adult entertainment permits from the city.

The search revealed receipts for after-hour alcohol sales, ledgers, DVR recorders and other paperwork related to the sale of alcoholic beverages during non-business hours.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers also verified the compliance of employees with the Atlanta City Ordinance Adult Entertainment Permit requirements.

Michael Davis was identified as the manager of the club.

Davis was arrested and charged with felony possession of over one ounce of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Davis did not have a current adult entertainment permit and six other employees did not have an adult entertainment permit.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Doctor charged with running pill mill in Roswell, Buford

©2023 Cox Media Group