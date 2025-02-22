Atlanta police interviewing for new officers at hiring event today

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are hosting a hiring event today.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Atlanta Police will be interviewing applicants who are interested in becoming officers at the public safety headquarters located at 226 Peachtree Street SW.

To RSVP, visit www.JoinAtlantaPD.org for more information.

You can RSVP by scanning the QR code found here.

Once you RSVP, you will receive a personal history questionnaire that you’ll need to complete before attending the event.

For a list of qualifications and much more information about joining the force, visit https://joinatlantapd.org/.

