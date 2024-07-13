Atlanta Police Department searching for man in home burglary

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man they say broke into a home and stole multiple items from inside.

Police say on June 14, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Robin Lane in Northeast Atlanta in reference to a residential burglary.

When they arrived, police spoke to homeowners who said their home had been broken into and that several items were missing including computer devices, jewelry, and money.

The homeowners provided police with surveillance footage that shows the suspect appears to be a black man with glasses and a low afro wearing a black graphic t-shirt with gray pants.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

