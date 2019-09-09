  • Atlanta police car collides with MARTA bus after officer runs through red light

    By: Darryn Moore

    ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer cruiser and MARTA bus were involved in a crash Sunday night, sending both drivers to the hospital. 

    The accident happened late Sunday night at the intersection of Langhorn Street and Lucile Avenue in southwest Atlanta. A MARTA passenger was also hurt in the accident. 

    Police told Channel 2's Darryn Moore the officer had his sirens on when he went through the intersection.

