Atlanta police car collides with MARTA bus after officer runs through red light

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer cruiser and MARTA bus were involved in a crash Sunday night, sending both drivers to the hospital.
The accident happened late Sunday night at the intersection of Langhorn Street and Lucile Avenue in southwest Atlanta. A MARTA passenger was also hurt in the accident.
Police told Channel 2's Darryn Moore the officer had his sirens on when he went through the intersection.
Atlanta Police officer involved in a crash with a Marta Bus both the officer and bus driver hurt details on Channel 2 action news this morning #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HMp5KVXhik— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) September 9, 2019
