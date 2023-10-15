Atlanta police asking for the public’s help locating missing senior with schizophrenia

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old suffering from schizophrenia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say Ferrer Euclides was last seen earlier today before he left his home in Southwest Atlanta unannounced. Police say he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Euclides is 5-feet-7 inches, 160 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt with tan pants.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information regarding Euclides whereabouts, are asked to please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery at Atlanta gas station Two men are at large after officials say they robbed a gas station.

©2023 Cox Media Group