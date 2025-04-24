Atlanta police ask public for help identifying suspect in aggravated assault

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they say committed aggravated assault.

Police said the man is accused of shooting someone on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in early February.

Police responded to a shooting report on Feb. 7 around 7:56 p.m., finding a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim said he was in a verbal dispute, leading to his being shot.

Investigators released video of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information about who the suspect may be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

