Atlanta police ask for help identifying suspects who allegedly broke into Tamar Braxton’s car

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a vehicle break-in on Sept. 18 with multiple suspects.

Thursday, TV personality and singer Tamar Braxton came forward and told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that the crime left her feeling vulnerable.

Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspects caught on video breaking in, and now there’s a $2,000 reward offered for information that helps catch them.

As previously reported, the theft happened inside the parking lot of a luxury high-rise building last weekend.

On body camera video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, police asked Braxton what she’d left inside the car.

“The car is ransacked. You didn’t have any like purses or valuables?” asked an officer.

“I wouldn’t know,” Braxton told police.

On her Instagram page, Braxton posted the building security video.

The post also revealed how vulnerable she felt after.

“I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere. I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car cause I don’t live anywhere cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone,” her post read.

Now, that security video from her building is included in a reward offer from Crime Stoppers Atlanta, asking for information that could lead to the suspects’ capture.

Footage shows a group of young people standing by Braxton’s car, and then shows the group open her car doors and remove large garbage bags.

Braxton told police she’d recently cleaned out her closet and put the items in trash bags inside the vehicle.

Thursday, police told Channel 2 Action News they were looking for multiple suspects in the Braxton case, but that she’s not the only victim this year when it comes to vehicle break-ins.

Year to date, Atlanta police have handled about 5,000 theft from vehicle cases. Officers remind residents to never leave pricey or valuable items in their cars unattended and to always make sure to lock your car doors.

