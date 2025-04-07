Atlanta police ask for help identifying man who broke into student’s apartment while she slept

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit is working to identify a man they say broke into a woman’s apartment while she was sleeping, and they’re asking residents to help.

According to the APD BOLO, officers responded to an apartment at 112 Courtland Street on March 11 around 4 p.m.

The address listed belongs to One 12 Courtland, which is described on its website as “Just steps away from Georgia State University” and refers to itself as student housing in Atlanta.

When they got there, officers met with a woman who said a man had entered her apartment while she was sleeping and stolen some items inside.

The preliminary police investigation showed that the man took her backpack and a jar with $600 cash inside. The woman was able to get surveillance footage of the incident, giving police an image of what he looked like.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or by texting CSGA and the tip to 748477.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are still working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

