Atlanta police arrest man they say tried to break into a police patrol car

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man they say was wanted for trying to break into a police patrol car.
On Sunday at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious man near 742 Meldrum Street NW.
Police say the suspicious person matched the description of a wanted larceny suspect who previously tried to break into an unattended Atlanta police patrol car.
Officers located the suspect, identified as Deronta Leo Smith, and tried to arrest him but Smith ran from them.
They were able to find him a short time later and took him into custody.
Smith is charged with theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, and interference with government property.
