Atlanta police arrest man they say tried to break into a police patrol car

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man they say was wanted for trying to break into a police patrol car.

On Sunday at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious man near 742 Meldrum Street NW.

Police say the suspicious person matched the description of a wanted larceny suspect who previously tried to break into an unattended Atlanta police patrol car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers located the suspect, identified as Deronta Leo Smith, and tried to arrest him but Smith ran from them.

They were able to find him a short time later and took him into custody.

Smith is charged with theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, and interference with government property.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Driver sentenced in 2016 crash that killed Atlanta grandmother, 2 children on the way to church

©2023 Cox Media Group