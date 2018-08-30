Atlanta officer on leave after woman says he made sexual advances in patrol car

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer is on leave after a woman says he tried to have sex with her while she was in his custody.
Channel 2's Tom Jones learned that Atlanta Police Chief Erica Shields put officer Gabriel Duarte on leave Thursday.
The 22-year-old victim said the former officer put her in his patrol car after an accident on Metropolitan Parkway early Thursday morning. She was a passenger in the car. The driver ran from the scene but the victim stayed.
She says Duarte told her she could be arrested in the crash, put her in handcuffs and put her in the back of the patrol car.
Jones spoke with the victim, who didn't want to be identified, about what he said to her and why she ultimately called 911.
We're talking to the victim for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mystery woman who rang doorbell found safe after police find death and domestic violence
- Father and four children robbed at gunpoint at park, police say
- Lyft driver risks life to try to save driver involved in fiery crash, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}