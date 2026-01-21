Atlanta officer hit by bullet while arresting DeKalb murder suspect

ATLANTA — More than three years after a 19-year-old was murdered in DeKalb County, his accused killer is in custody.

Rakwon Brooks, 28, was arrested in Atlanta on Monday.

But police say that while he was being arrested, Brooks pulled a gun from his waistband. While an officer was taking him to the ground, the gun discharged and grazed the officer’s lower leg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Brooks was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta officers were arresting Brooks for a domestic dispute that turned into a fight with a gun being pulled on Monday afternoon.

Investigators later learned that he was wanted in DeKalb County for the July 2022 murder of Quakari Freeman.

Freeman was found shot to death at the Avondale Townhomes on Holcombe Rd. near Redan Rd.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police identified Brooks as the alleged shooter in Dec. 2022, and he has been on the run since.

In Fulton County, Brooks is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, simple battery-family violence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction.

In DeKalb County, he’ll face charges of murder, battery and domestic violence.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group