Atlanta nonprofit uses gentle giants as therapy for children

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit horse park opened new facilities to expand its therapy program.

Chastain Horse Park dates back 90 years and continues to change lives. Channel 2 Action News learned these horses can help enrich the lives of children.

Caroline Turner is one of the instructors who works with kids. Some of them are APS students who have health conditions these horses are trained to help treat.

“I had one kid I worked with who was non-verbal when we started. We got to the point where he could say, ‘Go Gabby!’ Gabby is one of the horses we have here,” Turner explained.

The therapy programs at Chastain Horse Park first started 20 years ago.

