Atlanta nonprofit tees up funding to cover thousands of meals for those in need

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit focused on feeding those in need announced they’d raised thousands of dollars to help deliver meals to seniors.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta’s 25th Annual Golf Classic raised $130,000 at TPC Sugarloaf, funding over 18,000 meals for homebound seniors in Atlanta.

“The generosity on display ensures thousands of nourishing meals reach seniors who count on us,” Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO of Meals On Wheels Atlanta, said in a statement.

The event, held Monday, brought together over 100 golfers and corporate partners to support the organization’s mission of providing lifesaving meals, pet food, and wellness checks to seniors.

The all-inclusive day featured championship play, on-course contests, premium player gifts, and an awards reception, creating a memorable experience for participants.

“Our golfers and sponsors showed up in force,” Jamie Martin, Tournament Director, said. “From the first tee shot to the last putt, the energy translated directly into meals—and hope—for our senior neighbors.”

Meals On Wheels Atlanta thanked the sponsors whose support made the event possible, including Sysco, Southern Company, 1792 Capital, among others.

The nonprofit said the funds raised will help deliver more than 18,000 meals to seniors, giving them not only nutrition but a caring connection to the community.

Looking ahead, Meals On Wheels Atlanta is preparing for its 37th Annual “A Meal to Remember” gala on Nov. 7, at Flourish, continuing its efforts to support Atlanta’s seniors.

