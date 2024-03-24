Atlanta neighbors on alert Saturday night as search for several gunmen continues

ATLANTA — Police are still searching for multiple shooters after a slew of gun violence across Atlanta before the weekend was in full swing.

Four people were hospitalized and one killed Friday. Saturday, people who live nearby the gun violence said there is a sense of urgency for arrests.

“That’s just scary,” said Rocky Carroll.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carroll works near The Dagny Midtown, a high-rise apartment complex. That is where police say a man caught another man breaking into his car in the garage, confronted him and the intruder shot him in the stomach. He survived. That was just after midnight Friday.

Three blocks away, two men robbed two other men at gunpoint, and hit one of them with the gun, sending him to the hospital.

“I think you have to keep your eyes out, and keep looking over your shoulder at night, especially in a city,” said Carroll.

TRENDING STORIES:

On the Northeast side of the city, Near Cheshire Bridge Rd., police said they found two men shot in the road. One of them was dead. That was before sunrise Friday.

Then, during the Friday lunch time rush hour, police said someone shot a man at the Interstate-20 on-ramp near Pryor St.

Carroll said it is a harsh reminder to look out for our neighbors.

“Where we are in the rainbow crosswalk, we are always looking out for each other. if I see something, I try to say something,” said Carroll.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The medical examiner’s office did not have a name or age available Saturday for the man police found shot and killed near Cheshire Bridge Rd.

APD said officers are not ready to release surveillance video of the incidents.

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 injured in DeKalb County apartment fire on Indian Creek

©2023 Cox Media Group