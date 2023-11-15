Atlanta named one of the most festive cities in the U.S., study shows

ATLANTA — One Georgia city is making spirits bright after being named one of the most festive cities in the world.

According to a ranking by Thumbtack, Georgia’s capitol has charted the annual list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S.

The list is based on holiday light decorations and modified for the population in each metropolitan area. Thumbtack also looked at the most common areas homeowners are looking to decorate with holiday lights.

The areas include: along the roof, the ground floor of the home’s exterior, the front yard, the second floor of the home’s exterior, and a wrapped-around tree.

Atlanta jingled all the way to No. 6, according to Thumbtack. Austin, Texas took first place with Orlando, Fla. coming in 10th.

Thumbtack is a technology company helping people improve their homes.

For the full list, click here.

