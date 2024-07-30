Atlanta music students are choir champs in New Zealand

ATLANTA — A choir from an Atlanta school of music just returned from the World Choir Games over in New Zealand. The Atlanta Music Project has a thousand students and the 38-member senior youth choir made their school proud.

“I spent a lot of time singing in the shower! That’s definitely a big memory,” 17-year-old Tyaire Charles said.

Charles and 16-year-old Destiny Sutton are students at the Atlanta Music Project.

The nonprofit school of music in southwest Atlanta recently sent 38 of their best voices to the World Choir Games in New Zealand. It’s also known as the Olympics of choir, with 250 choirs from 42 counties and 11,000 singers participating.

“You’re proving that not only are we going out of the country, but we’re coming back with something. It’s going to be cool,” Sutton said.

The AMP Senior Youth Choir won.

“They really went for it. They didn’t hold back what they can do. They went for all the climactic moments and really sang their hearts out,” school co-founder Dantes Rameau said.

This country’s top music schools had already heard of the Atlanta Music Project, but now the world has heard.

The next stop for Charles and Sutton could be Carnegie Hall.

“I definitely know I have the potential, and know this has laid the groundwork to do whatever I put my mind to. It’s a long way from singing in the shower!” Charles said.

The next World Choir Games are in 2026. Atlanta Music Project has already qualified to compete in the Champion’s Division.

