Atlanta moms channel grief into support for others on Mother’s Day

ATLANTA — While Mother’s Day is typically filled with joy and celebration, for many mothers across metro Atlanta, the day can also be a painful reminder of loss.

Two local mothers who know that pain firsthand are working to offer support and solidarity to others walking the same difficult path.

Tiffany Smith, founder of The Angel Moms Collective, and Ashley McKenzie Smith, founder of Say Their Name Monuments, have turned personal tragedy into purposeful community building.

Tiffany Smith’s 15-year-old son, Cameron Jackson, was killed during a mass shooting near Atlantic Station in November 2022.

“It was devastating,” she said. “It’s like your lights just go out. You leave your body. You go numb.”

After struggling to find a space for grieving mothers, Smith launched The Angel Moms Collective in 2023 to provide support and empowerment for women navigating unimaginable loss.

“What I realized going through that journey was there really wasn’t a space to empower moms through the grief journey, and there were a lot of moms who were walking in silence,” she said. “The connection with another mom who understands your journey, we also do online grief circles, so it’s a space where you can share your story and know that it’s OK.”

One of the moms who found comfort in that space is Ashley McKenzie Smith, whose 20-year-old son, Jaylin McKenzie, was shot and killed by police in Memphis during a traffic stop in December 2022.

“I was really expecting him to be home for Christmas, and he didn’t make it,” McKenzie Smith said. “There’s nothing like being supported or someone else understanding what you’re dealing with as you’re trying to figure out what happened or just as you deal with death.”

McKenzie Smith went on to create Say Their Name Monuments, which focuses on justice advocacy and remembrance for families affected by police violence.

“Tiffany is more of the grief side, which is a great partnership,” she said. “We do more education and remembering.”

Together, the two mothers are not only honoring their sons’ lives but helping others find strength in their own grief.

“The new meaning that Mother’s Day has taken on for me is legacy,” Tiffany Smith said. “Creating legacy—not only for Cameron, but for myself, my other children, and my community.”

The next virtual grief support group hosted by The Angel Moms Collective is scheduled for May 22 at 7 pm. People can sign up on their website.

The organizations are also planning a community event for Juneteenth.

