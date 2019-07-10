Atlanta mayor signs new legislation banning smoking, vaping in public places

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed legislation Tuesday that bans smoking and vaping in restaurants, bars, workplaces, the airport and many other public places in the city.
The smoke-free ordinance takes effect Jan. 2, 2020.
The new ordinance cracks down on a previous law passed in 2005 that requires smokers to be in enclosed private rooms or outside and prohibits smoking in bars and restaurants where people under 18 are allowed.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will close its smoking rooms as a result of the ban.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway talked to Matt Westmoreland, a city councilman who wrote the legislation, about who will be exempt under the new ban.
