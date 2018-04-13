Atlanta mayor says now is time to distance herself from previous administration

ATLANTA - Atlanta's mayor says she's ready to distance herself from the former administration.
Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston sat down one-on-one with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday to talk about her first 100 days in office.
Bottoms told Huddleston that she found it surprising when it became big news when she asked for the resignations of her entire cabinet.
The mayor said she now thinks no one believed her when she mentioned the possibility of resignations in January. She said now that she's got her bearings, she's now the person leading the city.
