Atlanta mayor participates in 2nd annual Diwali celebration

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Coalition of Hindus of North America hosted Atlanta’s second Diwali celebration on Saturday.

The celebration happened in downtown Atlanta at City Hall.

Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness by upholding the true values of life.

It is India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year.

The lighting of oil lamps symbolizes the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness.

Saturday’s celebration was also a way to bring joy and connect with family and friends.

