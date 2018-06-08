0 Atlanta mayor appoints 3 key cabinet members

ATLANTA - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the appointment of three executives to key leadership positions for the City of Atlanta.

Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council, Jr., has been named Chief Financial Officer, Interim Fire Chief Randall B. Slaughter has been permanently promoted to the role of Fire Chief of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, and human resources executive Marian Y. Woods has been appointed as Human Resources Commissioner.

“There are few roles more important than Chief Financial Officer, and we are fortunate that Roosevelt Council has agreed to continue with our administration in this new capacity," said Mayor Bottoms. "Our ability to achieve our goals with regard to affordable housing, economic development, quality education, safety and overall service to our citizens is directly tied to the effective management of city finances. He has done an incredible job managing one of Atlanta’s most important assets and he will now play an even greater role in our city’s success.”

BIOS

Roosevelt Council, Jr., has served as General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport since 2017 and prior to this was the airport’s Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer. His 25 years of experience in the financial sector include terms as Interim Chief Financial Officer for the City of Atlanta and Chief Financial Officer for the Georgia Technology Authority. He is also an active member of the Atlanta community, serving on the boards of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Atlanta Technical College.

Randall B. Slaughter began his career as a firefighter/EMT with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department in 1990 after completing an active tour of duty with the United States Marine Corps. A native Atlantan and graduate of the Atlanta Public School System, he was named First Deputy Fire Chief in 2015 and Interim Fire Chief in February 2018 after the retirement of Chief Joel Baker. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and has authored numerous fire service publications.

Marian Woods most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources for Summit Container Corporation, where she led efforts to bring human resource management in-house and improve workflow productivity. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Human Resources for Maxum Specialty Insurance Group, where, among other achievements, she led diversity and inclusion initiatives.

