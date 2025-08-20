Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens qualifies for reelection

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens filed his paperwork for reelection at the City of Atlanta’s Municipal Clerk’s Office on Tuesday.

Dickens appeared on the steps of City Hall surrounded by supporters and announced his intention to continue the work of his first term.

“I’m ready to keep working for you and for this city. And we’ve got big plans to keep moving Atlanta forward,” said Mayor Dickens in his remarks. “We’re going to make Atlanta the best place to raise a family through affordable housing, food access, public safety, youth programs, and more,” he continued.

The election will be held on Nov. 4.

“Together, we’ve housed hundreds of homeless individuals, protected housing for seniors and legacy residents, and built over 11,000 units of affordable housing. Together, we’ve reduced crime and made our city safer. We’ve hired over 14,000 youth and invested over $30 million in youth programs. We’ve filled potholes, paved roads, kept your water running, and restored your trust in the basics of government,” Dickens said.

