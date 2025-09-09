Atlanta man sentenced for recording himself torturing, paralyzing dog

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man was sentenced to years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty.

Back in January, Jairus Scraders was arrested on multiple warrants for aggravated animal cruelty. Last week, he was found guilty on all charges and received the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The sentence comes after the Fulton County Police Department, along with the SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a home on Country Club Drive in Atlanta, where Scraders was taken into custody.

The investigation revealed that Scraders had been videotaping himself torturing a dog over the past three months.

Officials said the last incident left the dog paralyzed with a fractured skull and multiple broken bones, leading to its euthanization due to the severity of its injuries. At the time of his arrest, Scraders was out on bond for multiple other felonies in another jurisdiction.

He was also found guilty on seven additional felonies involving gun charges from two separate cases.

Three other dogs were found at the home and were removed by animal control.

Authorities said the home was in deplorable conditions, with no running water, limited electricity, and severe infestations.

Two children were found living in the home and were removed by the Division of Family and Child Services.

