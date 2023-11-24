Atlanta man sentenced to prison for stealing identities to commit unemployment insurance fraud

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man was sentenced for pandemic-relief fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Jeremy Graves, 39, was found guilty of theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft for stealing identities to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic.

According to the charges presented in court, between around July and October 2020, Graves filed approximately 39 unemployment insurance claims using 37 different stolen identities in Georgia, Arizona, California, Maryland, and Nevada.

U.S. Attorney Buchanan said Graves directed payment of the benefits to designated debit cards and directed those cards to be sent to various addresses around the Atlanta area near his residence, in an effort to conceal his identity.

Overall, Graves received over $200,000 in unemployment insurance benefits from Georgia and California.

Graves was sentenced to three years, 11 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $209,214 in restitution.

He was convicted on Aug. 23 after he pled guilty.

