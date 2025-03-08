Atlanta man sentenced for possession of firearm, ammunition by a convicted felon

ATLANTA — A convicted felon will spend five in-a-half years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Jordan Pack, a habitual offender from Atlanta, was sentenced on Thursday to 66 months of incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2024.

“Pack continued to possess firearms and commit violent offenses after being previously convicted of a violent felony,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. “This case is another example of the outstanding law enforcement partnerships in our district that enable the successful prosecutions of dangerous repeat offenders like Pack.”

In October 2008, Pack was convicted of armed robbery (involving a firearm) in the Superior Court of Douglasville.. He was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, with 10 years to serve in custody and the remainder to be served on probation.

He was released from prison in April 2018.

Just three years later, Pack found himself in trouble with the police, this time in Dacula. He was arrested for giving false identifying information to a police officer.

Officials say during that incident, a satchel that Pack was wearing at the time of his arrest contained live .38 caliber ammunition, and officers later learned that, after the accident, Pack had discarded a .38 caliber Taurus revolver under a nearby vehicle.

When they found the gun, police say the firearm was loaded with the hammer cocked.

Pack’s last two run-ins with the Atlanta Police Department occurred a month apart. The most recent came in August 2022 when Pack, under a different alias was working at an apartment complex as an armed security guard.

“William Tate” as he was being called at the time was in possession of a Tokarev 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, along with a .45 caliber Highpoint semi-automatic pistol which was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition in a high-capacity magazine, a pair of brass knuckles, a pocketknife, a canister of bear mace, and a large machete,” the investigation showed.

“This sentence reflects ATF commitment to ensure that those with a history of crime are held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons. “Convicted felons possessing firearms presents a danger to the community and ATF along with our law enforcement partners will work hard to remove them from our community.”

