Atlanta to invest additional $12M in road resurfacing projects

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the City of Atlanta announced they’d be moving an extra $12 million to infrastructure spending in the 2024 city budget.

According to a release from the Mayor’s Office, it’ll be used to fund projects aimed at improving street safety and paying for road resurfacing.

The funds are sourced from two pots in the city’s budget, according to the announcement.

“We are investing in our infrastructure as we ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future, ready to meet demands that growth and the unknown bring,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This additional funding will help complete existing projects and equitably deliver results for our residents.”

The budget change will transfer $3 million from the city’s unrestricted reserves and another $9 million in interest income proceeds from the General Obligation Public Improvement Infrastructure Series bonds for the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

The newly reallocated funds will be used to improve sidewalks, enhance crosswalks, repair Americans with Disabilities Act infrastructure, road resurfacing, and safety improvements, according to city officials.

Funds will be used to make improvements in all 12 of Atlanta’s city council districts.

A comprehensive list of the various projects can be found online.

