Atlanta hotel helping its workforce dress for success

ATLANTA — One of downtown Atlanta’s largest hotels is helping its employees dress the part.

The price of a professional wardrobe can be off the charts, so the hotel is providing business wear free of charge.

In Sakiyna Smiley’s line of work, one must look the part.

“It’s like—oh my gosh. This suit I want is $200. You may not have that kind of money to spend on an outfit,” Smiley told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

She’s an associate at the Omni Atlanta Hotel downtown, where professional attire is required. These days that kind of wardrobe can break the bank, so the hotel has stepped up to help.

“A lot of this still has tags,” the Omni’s Jeannell Purvis said.

In the hotel’s Career Closet, racks and racks of new and hardly ever worn business attire are free of charge for hotel associates who need it.

Some recently immigrated to the U.S. and are now working at the hotel.

“They really only come with a few things. We do what we can to help get them started,” Purvis said.

The hotel first opened the Clothing Closet 15 months ago.

At first, they thought it would be temporary, but the need has not gone away.

Organizers now hope to expand the effort across Atlanta’s hospitality industry. Smiley says she’s living proof it’s working.

“I’m actually wearing part of what was in the Career Closet. It has impacted me in a positive way,” she said.

Managers of the Career Closet hope they can keep donations of business attire coming in.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off professional wear at the Omni at 190 Marietta Street or contact the Omni’s Jackie Duncan at 404-818-4317.

