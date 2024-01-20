Atlanta homeowner says contractor took her money, left without finishing the job

An Atlanta woman said she’s owed almost $10,000 after a contractor took her money and walked off the job.
Carol Muelle says she made an online review and also filed a complaint with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, after she says her contractor with Homebook Biz left, leaving the work totally unfinished.
After weeks of waiting for a refund, she called Channel 2 Action News.
“I just need the money back,” Muelle said.
She said the owner, Giovanni Fazani, did not take her comments lightly and has since been threatening her with legal action.
“He put a couple of letters that he put in the mailbox and he’s saying defamation of character,” she told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.
Muelle told Lincoln that after she paid him more than $9,000, he didn’t return to the job.
Channel 2 Action News looked up this business and found there isn’t a Homebook Biz registered with the Secretary of State’s office.
Lincoln spoke with Fazani over the phone and he denies not wanting to give her a refund. He also said he didn’t do anything wrong.
“A lot of things went into play,” he said.
He even sent multiple letters to Muelle’s offering to refund her $5,000.
However, Fazani told Lincoln that Muelle did not issue him payment.
“He’s a scam and he knows it and he knows exactly how to work it,” Muelle said. Instead, she told Lincoln she had to hire another contractor to finish the job.
