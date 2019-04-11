High school in Atlanta evacuated over nearby gas leak

ATLANTA - A high school in southeast Atlanta was evacuated after a gas leak Monday.
The leak in the one-inch gas line happened in the 600 block of Memorial Drive just after 1 p.m.
The New School, a private high school on Memorial Drive, was evacuated as a precaution.
Firefighters are on the scene waiting for Atlanta Gas Light to complete repairs.
