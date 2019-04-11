  • High school in Atlanta evacuated over nearby gas leak

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A high school in southeast Atlanta was evacuated after a gas leak Monday.

    The leak in the one-inch gas line happened in the 600 block of Memorial Drive just after 1 p.m.

    The New School, a private high school on Memorial Drive, was evacuated as a precaution.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts]

    Firefighters are on the scene waiting for Atlanta Gas Light to complete repairs.

    NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene. We will bring you updates on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories