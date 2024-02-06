Atlanta Hawks, Honeywell team up for sustainability at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and Honeywell are teaming up to make State Farm Arena more sustainable.

On Tuesday, the Hawks announced Honeywell was named their Official Sustainable Building Technology Partner, accompanied by a multi-year deal to give the arena a high-tech makeover.

The goal of the partnership, according to the Hawks’ announcement, is to decrease the energy consumption and emissions of State Farm Arena while increasing visibility and control of the indoor environment.

“We are extremely pleased that the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena chose Honeywell to collaborate on prioritizing efficient, healthy and sustainable building operations at the State Farm Arena,” Adam Joiner, Vice President of Global Sales, for Honeywell’s Building Automation segment, said in a statement. “Our teamwork will help drive powerful change for the local community.”

The Hawks said part of the upgrades will include an update to the arena’s building management system, adding the Honeywell Forge software to the facility to help keep the court’s playing conditions as best as they can be while also improving the fan and guest experience inside.

The Honeywell Forge software uses machine learning to monitor energy use and automatically adjust the arena’s cooling and heating systems to operate more efficiently, according to the Hawks’ announcement.

“Honeywell’s technology provides us with the solutions and tools that we need to make our arena more energy efficient, help meet our sustainability goals and make the arena healthier for our fans, players and staff,” Hawks’ Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena Brett Stefansson, said.

To improve the players’ experience at the arena, Honeywell will be installing a secondary filtration system in locker rooms and fanclubs, as well as putting in “specialized sensors to monitor levels of carbon dioxide, total volatile organic compounds and particulate matter.”

The Hawks and Honeywell will also develop a new community engagement program offering STEM and Sustainability Education opportunities to metro Atlanta schools, according to the announcement.

