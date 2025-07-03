Atlanta first responders preparing to keep large events secure this weekend

ATLANTA — Signs of the crowds to come are on the ground in Buckhead Wednesday night.

Atlanta police are starting to block off roads around Lenox Square. That’s where a fireworks show is scheduled for Thursday night.

Friday, July Fourth, the Peachtree Road Race will start there as well.

“This is my tenth time running it,” Mike Huff told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Huff stopped at Lenox Square on Wednesday to pick up his credentials and battled traffic jams surrounding the mall. Police have installed hundreds of traffic barriers.

“To help prevent any type of vehicle attacks,” said Deputy Chief Kelley Collier.

He said this is the first year for that security measure.

“After events, we do a debrief. We look at what is happening, how can we improve, but we also look at things occurring around the world and how we can better protect our citizens and visitors of the city,” said Collier. “So, this is one of the things we came up with.”

Police said the drone unit will be in the air, and undercover officers will be in the crowd.

They say a team will be monitoring 4,700 surveillance cameras.

“Over the years, they’ve definitely reinforced more security. So, makes me feel safer,” said Samantha Buychs.

The night of July Fourth, 911 dispatchers are planning to manage a high number of calls for help.

“We expect to have multiple calls of fireworks, shots fired, and noise complaints,” said Executive Director Desiree Arnold.

To help manage response times, Arnold said to call 311 and dial option 2 for non-emergency calls involving noise complaints. Call 911 for dangerous firework calls and gunshots.

“If the fireworks are creating another danger, on a rooftop, for instance, we, of course, want you to call 911 for those,” said Arnold.

Police are switching to 12-hour shifts because they also have to secure the final Club World Cup game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they expect thousands of international soccer fans to fill the streets Saturday.

“This allows us to have more officers present. We will have to maintain our calls for service. We still have to support the city during these events,” said Collier.

If safety protocols go as planned, locals say getting through traffic should be the only worry.

“Getting out of the chaos, that’s the tough part,” said Bo Swanson.

