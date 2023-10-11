Atlanta firefighters put out house fire blocks away from fire station

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s firefighters worked to put out a fire at an abandoned home just blocks away from a fire station.

According to AFRD, firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames at a house on Tazor Street in Atlanta.

Fire Station No. 16 is about a quarter-mile away.

Officials said firefighters arrived at the home within four minutes, finding a working fire at a one-story abandoned home.

“Due to a partial collapse, firefighters conducted a defensive fire attack to extinguish the flames,” AFRD said in a statement. “During the operation, firefighters forced the door to the residence after being notified of a possible entrapment. Ultimately, all searches were clear of occupants.”

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

