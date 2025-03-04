Atlanta firefighters extinguish brushfire that endangered homes

ATLANTA — Firefighters worked to extinguish a brushfire that threatened homes in Atlanta early Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to Armand Road NE at about 12:46 a.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 2:23 a.m.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the fire did not spread to any of the nearby homes.

