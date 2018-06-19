Atlanta fire station gets two new air conditioners after Channel 2 investigates complaints

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire station number four on Edgewood Avenue got two new air conditioning units, after Channel 2 Action News started investigating complaints.
At least two firefighters told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi the station’s air conditioning quit working properly 5 weeks ago.
With the heat rising, firefighters said it was a real concern. When Choi showed up to the station to verify the problem, a group from city hall stopped her in the lobby. When Choi asked for a tour of the public fire station, she was told no.
A fire public information officer arrived at the scene, shortly after the group from city hall left. Public Information Officer Cortez Stafford would not give Choi a statement or allow her to videotape inside the station.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dangerous plant that causes blindness, burns found in multiple states: officials
- Less than half of potential jurors show up for ‘racially-motivated' murder case
- 2 Georgia men drown off Florida beach over Father's Day weekend
Stafford told Choi this was a matter the Mayor’s Office was handling. Choi called the Mayor’s spokesperson who sent a statement. Spokesperson Michael Smith said “More than a year ago, contracts totaling $380,000 were approved for general upgrades, repairs and maintenance for Fire Station 4.
This work—slated to begin next month—includes the installation of a new HVAC unit and running new ductwork. In the interim, two spot coolers have been delivered to the fire station.” Choi witnessed a truck with two new temporary AC Units arrive at Fire Station 4.
She was not allowed to videotape the installation, but firefighters later reported to her that the temporary units were in and working.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}