Atlanta fire respond to leaking tanker 'forming gas cloud'

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue says they believe they have contained a leak from a tanker that created a gas cloud overnight.
Captain Cortez Stafford told Channel 2 Action News that firefighters were called to 3181 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Thursday due to a leak from a tanker.
At one point, the leak started "forming a gas cloud" and crews evacuated the parking lot of the truck stop.
Officials haven't yet revealed what was in the tanker.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to talk with officials about what was in the tanker -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.
