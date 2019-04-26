  • Atlanta fire respond to leaking tanker 'forming gas cloud'

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue says they believe they have contained a leak from a tanker that created a gas cloud overnight. 

    Captain Cortez Stafford told Channel 2 Action News that firefighters were called to 3181 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Thursday due to a leak from a tanker.

    At one point, the leak started "forming a gas cloud" and crews evacuated the parking lot of the truck stop.

    Officials haven't yet revealed what was in the tanker.

    We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to talk with officials about what was in the tanker -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.

