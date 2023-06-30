Atlanta Fire Rescue getting $1.6 million to upgrade fire stations

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s firefighters will soon be getting some renovations to the aging fire stations that are their second homes while at work.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens signed legislation to provide $1.6 million in funding for improvements.

The funds will be used for station renovations, remodeling and repairs.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at a news conference on Thursday announcing the funding.

“Fire stations are assets that protect our community each and every day,” Shirley Anne Smith with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation said.

The taxpayer money will help fix crumbling walls, wires dangerously hanging from ceilings and more.

“My administration remains very committed to our public safety professional with raises, cost of living adjustments, with new equipment and yes, a new first-class training facility on its way,” Mayor Dickens said.

Protestors opposing the new police and fire training facility ambushed the event and tried to shout over the speakers.

Regan says they were loud and angry, but the demonstration remained peaceful.

One councilman appealed to the protestors to mind their manners.

“We can disagree and we can have a civilized conversation at this disagreement, but we are not going to disrespect the men and women at the Atlanta Fire Department,” Councilman Matt Westmoreland said.

Last year, Atlanta voters approved a $150 million bond referendum. Some of that money is what will fund the renovations at fire stations.

