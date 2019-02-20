Atlanta fire hosts academy to encourage more women to become firefighters

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Department is looking to hire more women.
Right now, women only make up four percent of the department so they created a program that gives young women an up-close look at what it takes to be a firefighter.
"I think it’s a good experience, it could benefit people who don’t know what they wanna do after high school," said high school senior Kewanna Forston.
The only black female fire chief in the country is right here in Atlanta. We're talking with her about the push to get more women interested, LIVE at 5 on Channel 2 Action News.
