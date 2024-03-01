Atlanta Fair delays opening day due to rainy weather

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fair will open a day later than expected due to inclement weather.

An Atlanta Fair spokeswoman confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the fair would instead open Saturday at 1 p.m., rather than the originally planned opening Friday afternoon.

According to the spokeswoman, weather has impacted the opening, causing the delay.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the steady rain all Friday. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the rain will move out Saturday morning.

While the opening day is delayed, the fair will still run through April 7, meaning families will still have just over a month to enjoy rides, entertainment and treats on the fairgrounds at the intersection of Central Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard at Center Parc Stadium.

The fair spokesman said the 2024 edition of the event will be “bigger and better than ever before,” and will offer a wide variety of family-friendly activities for fun-lovers of all ages.

This year’s festivities include fan favorites like the Expo Wheel, Alien Abduction, Expedition, Flying Dutchman and more, while other options this year will also feature the Nemesis 360, Time Warp, Zero Gravity and Silver Streak.

