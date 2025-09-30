Atlanta Dunkin franchisees donate $15K to children’s charity

ATLANTA — The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Atlanta Dunkin’ franchisees donated $15,000 to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation on Monday, which was National Coffee Day.

The grant will support the Kids at Heart Program, which provides social, emotional, and educational support to families of children with congenital heart defects. This initiative is partially funded by proceeds from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day.

“Thanks to the generosity of our franchisees, partners, and guests, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation can back programs at hospitals like Children’s that bring comfort, a sense of normalcy, and hope to kids and families when they need it most,” said Emilly Bartels, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager.

The Kids at Heart Program, which began in 2022, aims to assist families both inside and outside the hospital setting. It offers a range of support programs tailored to the needs of parents, caregivers, and families dealing with congenital heart defects.

Funding for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is sourced from franchisees, brand employees, vendor partners, and guests. This includes local and national fundraising efforts such as Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, a dog toy collaboration with BARK, and the annual in-store ‘Give Joy’ fundraiser.

