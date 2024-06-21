Atlanta community comes together to replace vandalized murals

ATLANTA — A southwest Atlanta community has come together to replace what vandals destroyed last fall.

Just days after a set of canvas murals were unveiled on the outside walls of the Pittman Park Recreation Center, someone sliced the panels and destroyed them.

Winfrey Young with Friends of Pittman Park told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that the murals depict a history that needs to be taught and celebrated.

“This really was a monumental project,” she said. “We want people to know who founded this community and why it’s important.”

The murals tell the story of the Pittsburgh community of southwest Atlanta.

When the panels were sliced it caused $40,000 worth of damage.

The canvas panels weren’t able to be repaired, so Young immediately went to work to raise the money to replace them.

“It’s like having a brand new car and somebody keys the car and you put paint over it to gift it to somebody,” Young said.

Now eight months later, the new ones are up and will be properly dedicated.

“The community is changing so fast. A lot of the new people coming in don’t know. It truly is a jewel in Atlanta’s crown,” Young said.

