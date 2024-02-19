Atlanta City Council approves referendum to renew SPLOST for sewer, water repairs

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is no stranger to water main breaks. Now, voters will decide if they want to keep paying a penny sales tax for sewer and water.

As he was working on this story Monday, Channel 2′s Richard Elliot ran into former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin.

It was Franklin who got that penny tax to fix Atlanta’s crumbling sewers while she was mayor in 2004.

Some 20 years later, she said that money is still needed.

Back then, Franklin wanted to be known as “the sewer mayor” -- her own words -- for her dedication to overhauling Atlanta’s crumbling sewer and water system.

The federal government put the city under a consent decree to separate stormwater runoff.

But Franklin knew it wouldn’t be cheap, so she pushed for a one-cent special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, dedicated to paying the billions needed to repair the city’s sewers.

Now, 20 years later, that tax, which was set to expire, will go up for a referendum in May after the Atlanta City Council passed a remeasure to renew it.

“Mayor Shirley Franklin dubbed herself ‘the sewer mayor,’ and this tax was part of her effort to get the city in good shape,” Atlanta City Councilman Matt Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland told Elliot he supported extending the tax another 10 years.

“The voters approved this first back in 2004, and it continued to provide really essential dollars so we could continue to provide safe, clean drinking water to Atlanta,” Westmoreland said.

City Council member Byron Amos agrees. The city, he said, needs dollars to repair infrastructure.

“We live in an old city. As much as we would like to build a new, above-ground city, we still have to understand that the above-ground buildings are sustained by underground pipes,” Amos said.

Franklin said what was needed in 2004 is still needed in 2024.

“Because people want clean drinking water. They wanted it then. They want it now, and they will want it always,” Franklin said.

The SPLOST will now go up for a vote by the people of Atlanta.

