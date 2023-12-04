Atlanta children’s hospital previews new state-of-the-art emergency department

ATLANTA — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital is giving the public an inside look at its new state-of-the-art emergency department.

A video released by the hospital shows a tour of the nearly 70,000-square-foot facility.

It’s more than three times larger than the current Egleston emergency department and boasts six trauma rooms inside the unit.

Some of the features of their new emergency department include accessibility and dedicated parking for the department, a large waiting room, and large exam rooms.

The emergency department will have quick access to the radiology department for X-rays and CT or MRI scans.

The 446-bed children’s hospital is slated to open in fall 2024.

