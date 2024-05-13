Atlanta children’s hospital patients, families enjoy annual butterfly release

ATLANTA — Patients of Children’s Egleston Hospital in Atlanta celebrated Mother’s Day in advance with their moms with an annual butterfly release in the hospital’s garden.

On Thursday, May 9, families gathered in the garden and marveled at the beauty of the butterflies.

It was made possible by Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators, who have been a supporter of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for over 20 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Arrow has hosted the butterfly release several times since 2017.

In addition to the butterfly release, they provided supplies for patients to complete bug-themed coloring books.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clark Howard: Food prices keep going up. This is how you can up your grocery shopping game Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there are multiple things that we can all do to trim our grocery budgets.

©2024 Cox Media Group