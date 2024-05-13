Atlanta children’s hospital patients, families enjoy annual butterfly release

ATLANTA — Patients of Children’s Egleston Hospital in Atlanta celebrated Mother’s Day in advance with their moms with an annual butterfly release in the hospital’s garden.
On Thursday, May 9, families gathered in the garden and marveled at the beauty of the butterflies.
It was made possible by Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators, who have been a supporter of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for over 20 years.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Arrow has hosted the butterfly release several times since 2017.
In addition to the butterfly release, they provided supplies for patients to complete bug-themed coloring books.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA police cruiser slams into school bus, leaving 7 hurt including 2 officers
- Video shows man with gun moments before shootout that left him dead, 3 officers injured
- Fulton DA says Roswell woman’s death prime example of cycle of domestic violence
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group