Atlanta business that focuses on Black women celebrates 1st anniversary on Juneteenth

ATLANTA — Many businesses are closed on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

But one special store in Atlantic Station is open, celebrating its one-year anniversary.

They took a chance and decided to only offer things created by Black women.

Sistah Shop has skincare products that focus on Black skin, all sorts of fashion items, books, and you can personalize shirts.

Aisha Taylor is an entrepreneur who has been supporting Black women in business for years.

“Black women are multi-faceted and we create in a lot of different ways, so we really were intentional in having a diverse pool of products,” Taylor said.

She decided to open up Sistah Shop in Atlanta Station on Juneteenth last year and made it a “sanctuary of sistahood.”

Every single thing sold in the store was created by a Black woman.

“So black women are the largest and fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the country but we’re the least earning, least supported, least funded and we don’t want to continue that narrative,” Taylor said.

She’s proud to have Sistah Shop open on Juneteenth because keeping the doors open in this economy has been a challenge.

Every time a customer spends money there, Taylor says it’s building Black wealth - something that should be celebrated every day, but especially on Juneteenth.

“We realize we are our ancestors’ wildest dreams – so we’re gonna make them proud every single day,” Taylor said. “We don’t take this freedom lightly. We don’t take it for granted. Freedom was not free. It came at a very high cost and now that we have this privilege, this opportunity to have this space, we’re gonna do our absolute best to make sure our ‘sistahs’ shine in any way they can.”

Taylor encourages shoppers to support Black businesses and make it a habit during the entire year, not just for Juneteenth.

