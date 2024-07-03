Atlanta bus hijacking suspect faces laundry list of charges including murder

ATLANTA — The suspect in a deadly hijacking and police chase is facing several charges including murder.

On Wednesday, Atlanta police shared that the suspect, Joseph Grier has been charged with murder, 14 counts of aggravated assault, 14 counts of kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the Commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from the hijacking and police chase that occurred last month.

Ernst Antoine was driving his normal route with a Gwinnett County transit bus on Tuesday when Grier got on board.

Moments after getting on the bus, Grier allegedly got into a fight with another passenger, Ernest Byrd. Grier is accused of taking Byrd’s gun and shooting him in the leg.

Byrd died from his injuries.

After shooting Byrd, Grier allegedly hijacked the bus and commanded Ernst Antoine to drive, leading police on an hours-long chase.

Grier was a witness on the scene of the shooting that happened just moments before. He spoke with reporters and admitted that he was not taking his medication.

“I’m bipolar. Imma tell you that, and I’ve been off my medication for like two weeks,” Grier said.

He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

