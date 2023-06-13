Atlanta Beltline partners with non-profit to built affordable housing near Westside Trail

ATLANTA — More affordable housing is coming to the Atlanta Beltline.

Atlanta Beltline Inc. bought a little more than six acres on Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta.

The housing will be built on a 6.3-acre site in the Grove Park and historic Westin Heights neighborhoods.

The Atlanta Beltline will work with the non-profit, City of Refuge, to develop affordable multi-family homes near the future Westside Trail.

This part of the Beltline is still under construction.

“This is one more meaningful step in the Atlanta BeltLine’s goal to create affordable housing around the corridor, allowing people to have access to greenspace and walkable amenities, creating whole communities where ultimately we hope people can access jobs and services within walking distance of where they live, without the need for a car,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. “Through this collaboration with City of Refuge, we are making sure all Atlantans will have affordable living options as part of our comprehensive plan for affordability.”

The property was once the site of an apartment complex that fell into disrepair, according to a news release.

Officials said that the site is currently being master planned.

City of Refuge delivers food, job training, and housing to underserved residents and plans to pursue affordable housing development on the site through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, serving low-income residents.

“Our mission is to ensure that people in one of Atlanta’s most historic and struggling neighborhoods, where nearly 40 percent of residents live below the Federal Poverty Level, are not left behind when it comes to equitable resources, like affordable housing. We seek to lead individuals and families on an uninterrupted journey to self-sufficiency. Our collaboration with Atlanta BeltLine puts the pieces in place to provide new housing options to people who need and deserve fair access to safe and affordable places to live,” said Bruce Deel, CEO City of Refuge, Inc.

