Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A to open stores in the United Kingdom

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is making the trip across the pond, as it will open five stores in the United Kingdom, according to a news release.

The restaurant, famous for its chicken sandwich and hospitality will launch in the UK in early 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company said it plans to invest over $100 million into the launch over the next 10 years.

This will be Chick-fil-A’s first permanent store outside of North America.

TRENDING STORIES:

The company intends to open restaurants in Europe and Asia by 2026 along with five other international locations by 2030.

“We are excited our restaurants will bring new jobs and opportunities throughout the UK. Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do at Chick-fil-A, and our unique local owner-operator model provides one of a kind access to entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Anita Costello Chief International Officer at Chick-fil-A Inc. “We look forward to sharing our authentic Chick-fil-A experience: providing fresh food prepared with high-quality ingredients, served with our signature hospitality.”

Chick-fil-A currently has more than 2,800 restaurants across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, with the company having plans to open five, locally owned and operated restaurants in the UK in the first two years and expand across the UK.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

First ever Chick-fil-A restaurant location is closing this week...for good

©2023 Cox Media Group