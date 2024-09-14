Atlanta area inflation levels rose higher than national average in August

ATLANTA — The latest Consumer Price Indices, the federal inflation reports published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, show that in August, the metro Atlanta area saw bigger price increases than the rest of the United States.

The CPI for the country is published each month, showing how prices have risen or fallen by category, from food to gasoline to rent.

While the national CPI was 2.5% in August, in the metro Atlanta area it was 3.3%.

According to the BLS, housing was the biggest driver of inflation for all Americans, rising a half point, or 0.5%.

In Atlanta, housing costs were up even higher, with a 0.7% increase. Year over year, housing costs in Atlanta were 3.3% higher than the year before, though that increase was mainly due to owners’ equivalent of rent, such as a mortgage or similar monthly payment. Rent prices in Atlanta were up 1.5%.

Similarly, while the U.S. saw food prices rise, Atlanta’s increases were steeper.

Nationally, the food index went up 0.1% with food away from home rising 0.3% and food at home staying unchanged.

For Atlanta shoppers and diners, it was a different story. Food prices in stores rose 0.5%, but food at restaurants rose by almost 3%.

However, the cost of gasoline in the Atlanta area was down 2.6%, a slower decrease than the national rate, which had prices down 10.3%.

Generally, costs in Atlanta remain elevated, as far as proportionally, when compared to the rest of the country.

Atlanta residents also face higher prices for apparel, household furnishings and electricity.

