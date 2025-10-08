Atlanta among top vegan-friendly cities in US, according to study

Those looking for plant-based eats in Atlanta are more fortunate than most, according to a new study.

Atlanta is ranked fourth with a score of 74.04, leading in online searches for vegan terms, according to a study by Pricelisto.com. Atlanta also has more 200 restaurants offering vegan options per 100,000 residents.

The study examined 125 major U.S. cities, evaluating them based on the number of vegan-friendly restaurants, their ratings, search interest in vegan terms and average reviews per restaurant. Sources for this information include TripAdvisor and Google Keyword Planner.

The study’s findings challenge the perception that vegan culture is primarily centered on the West Coast, highlighting significant growth in vegan options across the South, including three cities in Florida.

Orlando, Florida, topped the list with a score of 78.39 out of 100, largely due to its high concentration of vegan dining options.

New Orleans ranked second in the study, achieving a score of 75.45. The city was noted for its high engagement, with vegan-friendly restaurants averaging 702 reviews each.

Portland, Oregon, known for its progressive food culture, secured third place with a score of 74.94.

Salt Lake City, Utah, rounded out the top five with a score of 73.99, reflecting steady growth in vegan dining options despite not being traditionally known for its plant-based scene.

Top 10 vegan cities

Orlando, Florida: 78.39

New Orleans: 75.45

Portland, Oregon: 74.94

Atlanta: 74.04

Salt Lake City: 73.99

Miami: 73.58

Scottsdale, Arizona: 72.93

Las Vegas: 72.91

St. Louis, Missouri

Seattle: 72.27

