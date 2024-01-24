Atlanta among the top emerging art capitols in the world to watch

ATLANTA — What does Atlanta have in common with cities in France, Egypt and Spain? They are all becoming emerging centers for the art world.

According to Artsy, which claims to be the world’s largest online art marketplace, Atlanta has been listed as the No. 2 city in the world as the “Emerging Art Capitals to Watch in 2024.”

“From museum openings to thriving gallery scenes, new art fairs and bustling collector ecosystems, we list five cities off the art world’s well-beaten track that promise exciting creative encounters,” Artsy said.

TRENDING STORIES:

While the website says Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, Artsy says the city’s art scene is also expanding exponentially.

“While the city is home to a vibrant street art community, many grassroots initiatives (particularly artist residencies and studios), and the prestigious High Museum of Art, the Atlanta art scene has long felt underrecognized,” Artsy said.

The only city beating Atlanta out is Busan, South Korea. The other cities include Marseille, France, Cairo, Egypt, and Ibiza, Spain.

To read more about this story, CLICK HERE.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delta flight from Atlanta loses nose wheel during attempted takeoff, FAA confirms

©2024 Cox Media Group